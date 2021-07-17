Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new pediatric ambulance is now on the roads, ready to transport pediatric patients to Huntsville hospital for women and children and beyond when needed.

It’s called KC1 short for Kids Care One, and it replaces the hospital’s original Kids Care ambulance, which was purchased in 2003.

The Kids Care fleet of two ambulances provide the only pediatric and neonatal critical care transport in all of north Alabama.

KC1’s state of the art specialized equipment allows care for patients from 23 weeks gestation all the way to a 21-year-old.

What’s even more impressive is how the funding for the ambulance came to be.

“We are very grateful to have someone in the community, an anonymous donor, that wanted to provide this for women and children’s and also the community and the pediatric patients that need our services,” Women and Children’s Service Line Administrator Cheryl Case said.

KC1 joins the hospital’s other ambulance, which was replaced in 2018. The units together serve more than 700 children across the region, according to Huntsville Hospital officials.