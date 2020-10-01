Huntsville Hospital gets a second service dog for patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There’s a new employee roaming the halls of Huntsville Hospital.

But unlike most other employees, this one roams on four legs.

The hospital held a party Thursday for Orbit, a trained golden retriever who’s there to support pediatric and adult patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

(Photo provided by Huntsville Hospital Foundation)

Orbit, who’s actually been seeing patients since mid-September, was made possible by a $46,500 grant from PetSmart Charities thorough the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

He joins his sister, Asteroid, in the Canines for Coping program. They are the first hospital facility dogs in Alabama.

The program started in July 2019. Orbit was brought in because of patient volume and an overwhelmingly positive response to the program, according to the hospital foundation.