Huntsville Hospital Foundation unveils new scholarship in honor of nursing trailblazer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s a new scholarship for anyone looking to pursue a career in nursing. It’s named after one special woman, who overcame many obstacles to become a nurse, a woman who paved the way not just for herself— but many behind her, for years to come.

April 14th kicked off the start of the 2021 ‘Nurses Week’ campaign. It would also be the 83rd birthday for Daisy Prutt Swinton; the namesake for the Daisy P. Swinton scholarship for someone in the healthcare program or a student aspiring to become a licensed nurse. The proceeds from this year’s Nurses Week campaign will go towards the scholarship.

Swinton worked at Huntsville Hospital for 40 years. She began her career at the hospital in 1957 in the housekeeping department.

She pursued further training and education, graduating from Calhoun Community college. She became a Registered Nurse in 1975, all while raising her five children.

Swinton died last year, but her children say she leaves behind a legacy as the first African-American person to serve as the hospital’s ICU Nurse Manager; an inspiration for all who came after her.

“She has really paved the path to let people know that even though it might be difficult, you can also do it. But she’d also say you have to trust in God to get it done,” daughter Dawna Baker said.

The scholarship is open for applications starting Thursday, April 15. If you’re interested in applying, you can find the application here.