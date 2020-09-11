Huntsville Hospital Foundation receives grant for facility dog program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation presented a $6,300 grant to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Thursday.

The money will provide supplies and care for the ‘Canines for Coping’ program at the hospital for Women and Children. The program consists of two trained service dogs that bring comfort and support to patients.

“So this donation covers our annual cost of caring for a dog here at the hospital, and so that keeps Asteroid here working for another year. And that’s a big impact,” Stefani Williams said.

The grant if part of the Dunkin’ Joy Foundation’s latest grant cycle. Nearly $2 million in funding is awarded to 150 organizations in 30 states.

“The community here has just given so much back to us, and to be able to give a little something back to an organization that helps so many people, you know, here, at home, is so amazing and so important for us,” said Blake Robinson, Vice President of Southern Food Services Inc.

