Huntsville Hospital drive-through COVID-19 collection sites moving to new locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital administrators say they have been very busy the past few weeks at the drive-through COVID-19 testing collection site at John Hunt Park. They have released a schedule with new locations for collection.
They averaged 300 tests each day at the John Hunt collection site.
The new schedule for drive-through collections will be at these locations and times.
- Monday, July 20
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at John Hunt Park
- Tuesday, July 21
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road
- Wednesday, July 22
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First MB Church on Blue Spring’s Road
- Thursday, July 23
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road
- Friday, July 24
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Progressive Union MB Church on Brandon Town Road