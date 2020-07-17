Huntsville Hospital drive-through COVID-19 collection sites moving to new locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital administrators say they have been very busy the past few weeks at the drive-through COVID-19 testing collection site at John Hunt Park. They have released a schedule with new locations for collection.

They averaged 300 tests each day at the John Hunt collection site.

The new schedule for drive-through collections will be at these locations and times.

  • Monday, July 20
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at John Hunt Park
  • Tuesday, July 21
    • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First MB Church on Blue Spring’s Road
  • Thursday, July 23
    • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road
  • Friday, July 24
    • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Progressive Union MB Church on Brandon Town Road

