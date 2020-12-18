Huntsville Hospital CEO expects regular shipments of vaccine in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health said today the state continues to have significant community spread of COVID-19 that is not adequately mitigated.

ADPH said it strongly urges caution during the holiday season — saying any gathering with family and friends from different households can increase the chances of developing or transmitting the deadly virus.

The new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been shipped this week and health care personnel are getting vaccinated across the country.

The arrival of the vaccine has spurred some celebration, but as the ADPH statement points out, the virus continues to spread as only a limited amount of vaccine is currently available. Health officials hope that as Moderna’s vaccine is also approved, supplies will grow and so will the number of people getting vaccinated.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers spelled out where things stand.

“Currently this is not like flu vaccine. If you had a flu vaccine, you go in, and you sign a document, you get a shot and you walk out,” he said. “It’s a fairly quick process. It takes about 45 minutes to get this vaccine. There’s a little bit more paperwork and registration the front end and there’s a waiting period of about 30 minutes after you get the vaccine to make sure there’s no severe reaction.”

Spillers expects broader distribution when the Moderna vaccine comes to Alabama.

“It will be distributed much more widely, because it does not require the same refrigeration that we talked about earlier,” he said. “There were 15 sites for the Pfizer, there’s probably 60 sites that will get the Moderna based on what I saw.”

Spillers said vaccine production will ramp up.

“I don’t expect a guaranteed shipment every week,” he said. “I would love one every week. I’d love to get Pfizer this week, Moderna next week, Pfizer the next week, Moderna the next week and just rotate and get a shipment every other week. I’m not sure in the early stages it’s gonna be quite that consistent.

“But I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to be getting vaccines if not between now and the end of December — in January on a fairly regular basis.”

It’s going to take months for healthy adults to get vaccinated, Spillers predicted.

“If you’re in a low-risk group and that is somebody less than 65, you’re not working in health care and you really have no health care issues that would cause you to be in a high-risk category, it’s probably going to be late in the process, spring maybe, before it’s available to you,” Spillers said.

The Huntsville Hospital CEO said he is concerned that with the vaccine’s arrival people will let their guards down regarding COVID – and he says that can’t happen for at least a few more months, possibly into June.