Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers retiring in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO David Spillers is stepping down after 15 years with the hospital.

Spillers will retire in July, the hospital said Tuesday morning in a news release.

““It has been a great ride but it’s time to do some things that I have not taken the time to do

while working.” Spillers said in a statement. “I have been privileged over the past 33 years to work in healthcare during a period of incredible changes and challenges. None have been bigger than the pandemic that we face today.

“Our team has performed incredibly well and I am confident that we will ultimately win this battle.

We’ve served our community for 125 years but there is more work to be done. I am also blessed to work with what I consider to be the best leadership team and the best board that any health system could have. I can step away knowing that what we have built here will continue to thrive and grow.”

Spillers became the Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO in 2006. Since then, the system has opened a Madison hospital and developed into a system that has hospitals in Athens, Decatur, Sheffield, Red Bay, Boaz and Guntersville.

Huntsville Hospital Health System Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Samz will replace Spillers. Samz joined the system in 2009. He has also worked at Vanderbilt Health, Duke Health and Mission Health in Asheville, N.C.