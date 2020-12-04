Huntsville Hospital among first in Alabama to get COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Hospital Health System will be among the first in Alabama to get COVID-19 vaccines, hospital officials said Friday.

Officials said Friday they expected to get 6,825 doses in the first round of vaccine distribution. It will be designated for frontline healthcare workers, they said, and the hospitals in the system will follow the guidelines regarding who gets the vaccine.

The arrival date of the first doses wasn’t disclosed, but the hospital said it’s working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to ensure state and federal requirements are met.

It’s not known when more doses will be sent to Alabama, but Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said in a briefing earlier this week that he expected doses to arrive on a regular basis once they began coming in.