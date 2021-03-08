Huntsville Hospital aiming for 1,000 vaccinations day, J&J vaccine now in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama reported 260 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily case total the state has seen since June.

Alabama also reported there have been nearly 1.1 million vaccinations administered, including the vaccination of slightly fewer than 400,000 people who’ve been fully vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for people who’ve been fully vaccinated — those are based on having two shots and the two weeks after the second shot.

Huntsville Hospital has been busy vaccinating area residents and the hospital reports it has administered 55,000 doses overall.

This week at John Hunt Park, they expect to give 1,000 doses a day, including 500 first doses and 500 second doses daily.

Huntsville Hospital also reports it currently has more than 25,000 vaccination appointments pending.

Alabama has now received about 40,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — which only requires one dose. It’s not clear which providers have been sent those doses.

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health said the doses were going to providers who haven’t had any vaccine up to now, but the department has declined to identify the providers.

“What I remind people is certainly you can speak with an entity about which product they have available, and you’ll know which product you receive when you go to that entity or make your appointment,” Landers said during the Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing March 3. “But we don’t list the providers by product, on our website, however I do expect, we will add those additional providers as soon as they have product in hand. And I really do encourage people to not shop for a specific product. “

News 19 has asked ADPH multiple times — which new providers have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — in order to help you make appointments, if possible, with the new providers.

But ADPH has declined to provide a list.

News 19 was told Monday that by Tuesday ADPH’s vaccine clinic dashboard will be updated. It’s supposed to list every vaccine provider in the state by address.

Here’s the link: Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Providers