Huntsville Home Depot coming to aid of Ida victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Employees of two Huntsville area Home Depots took time to offer a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ida this weekend.

Over 50 employees spent several hours assembling around 750 disaster relief kits. Non-profit Convoy of Hope will help to deliver the kits to those in need. The buckets include everything from mold removers to flashlights, gloves and tarps needed for the clean-up effort.

“I’ve seen some of the pictures on TV and it is a very devastating thing to have to go through, and we’re putting these buckets together, we’re putting them together with love and compassion, for all the people who are going to be receiving these things,” said Home Depot assistant store manager, Rena Hubbard.



The company says its also sending hundreds of trucks down to help with the rebuilding effort, providing things like lumber, gas cans, generators and air conditioners.