Huntsville Home Depot assembling Hurricane Ida disaster relief kits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Home Depot stores in Huntsville will come together to assemble disaster relief kits for people impacted by Hurricane Ida this weekend.

The two Huntsville stores plan to put together 750 kits consisting of water, flashlights, tarps, gloves, sponges, and cleaning supplies. A store in Auburn will supply an additional 250 kits. The 1,000 total kits will be transported from Alabama to areas affected by the storm. Non-profit Convoy of Hope will deliver the supplies.

Earlier this week, the Home Depot Foundation committed $1M to Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts. The company says they have already sent hundreds of trucks with items like generators, gas cans, lumber, AC units, and fans.