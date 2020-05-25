Huntsville holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Even though the current pandemic is changing how many take time to reflect on Memorial Day, people are still finding ways to honor the sacrifices of those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Money morning, the city of Huntsville carried on a Memorial Day tradition with a program and wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. But in order to protect the public, the ceremony was presented virtually.

Mayor Tommy Battle said they day is a reminder that the nation is strong.

“As we move through difficult days, may the brave actions and the great sacrifices of these men and women remind us that our country is strong,” he said. “We are resilient. Together, we will safeguard the legacy of our fallen veterans by living in gratitude and in peace.”