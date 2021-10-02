Huntsville History Month kicks off with local events, activities

(WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is kicking off “Huntsville History Month” with a slew of events and activities that celebrate the Rocket City.

According to Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVU), this is the fourth year for Huntsville History Month.

This year’s format will focus on four themed weeks designed to highlight things that Huntsville is best known for: space, outdoors, visionaries, and art.

October 4-8: Space Huntsville is making history again — with NASA sending the first woman and first person of color to the Moon. Coinciding with World Space Week, this week will highlight the city’s connection to the space missions of yesterday, today, and the future.

Space October 11-15: Outdoors Discover the city’s history of coal mining, wandering goats, electrification, and Civil War skirmishes with Burritt on the Mountain’s History Hiking Day on October 16

Outdoors October 18-22: Huntsville Visionaries Huntsville Historic Foundation will host a special historic marker dedication at William Hooper Council Memorial Park on October 24, recognizing the city’s first Black women suffragists

Huntsville Visionaries October 25-29: Art Huntsville Arts Week, coordinated by Arts Huntsville, includes half-price admission to the Huntsville Museum of Art on October 23-24, along with other activities

Art

“Huntsville is a destination that celebrates our storied past, while also looking to the future and laying the groundwork for a brighter tomorrow,” said CVB President and CEO Judy Ryals. “Our community’s history is woven into the fabric of our attractions, architecture, outdoor spaces, and beyond, making the Rocket City a must-see destination for those who want to experience both history and history in the making.”

In addition to the events listed above, the month will also feature Ghost Walks throughout October, Digital Huntsville History Tour, a civil rights driving tour, scavenger hunts, and free, guided tours of the historic district.

For more information and a full list of events, visit huntsville.org/HistoryMonth.