Huntsville High School Band fundraises for new equipment trucks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville High School Marching band is looking to buy new trucks, but they need help!

The band has gotten some funding through sponsorships and is hoping a GoFundMe will help them raise the rest of the money for 2 new trucks.

Band Director Stuart Tankesley says their old trucks are more than 20 years old.

Until now, the band relied on temporary fixes when the trucks broke down, but now the repair bill is more expensive than buying a replacement.

With football season about to kick-off, reliable trucks are needed more than ever.

“Our trucks are the lifeblood of our organization. They get us to our games on Friday nights, we carry hundreds of pounds of equipment,” Tankesley said. “In the past few years, we’ve had incidents where they’ve broken down on streets. We’ve had to rent a truck at the last minute and pull off on the side of the road and move all of our equipment so it’s a very real situation.”

The band has a packed fall schedule, including three out-of-town competitions and 11 football games.

This weekend, they will travel to the football team’s first away game in Birmingham and are hoping their old trucks can get them there without issue.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.