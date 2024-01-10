HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville High School Panthers have hired their next head football coach.

The school named Jimmy Gay as their next head football coach Tuesday night.

Gay, who last served as a head coach at Cordova High School in 2018, comes to Huntsville from Muscle Shoals High School where he was an assistant coach. He holds a 60-36 career record as a head coach, including a state championship with Parrish High School in 2003.

Gay replaces Mark Fleetwood, who retired in December after seven years with the school. The Panthers finished 5-5 in Fleetwood’s final season.