Huntsville Havoc raising money for St. Jude through Jersey Auction Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Havoc is teaming up to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after the game Saturday night with a jersey auction.

The Havoc is auctioning off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Jerseys and 100 percent of the proceeds going back to the hospital known for providing treatment no matter a family’s ability to pay.

One of the eight St. Jude affiliate clinics is located at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, allowing children in North Alabama facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases can be treated close to home.

Cassie Smith is from Arab. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at 17 years old.

“I lost completely how to walk, I had no idea how to do that. My muscle mass was gone, I couldn’t walk up the stairs by myself my dad had to carry me most of the time. I couldn’t stand up for more than a minute or I would pass out because I was just too weak,” says Cassie Smith.

Cassie received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for her first three months.

“It was hard for me to see my parents go home, my sister go home and then I would have to stay up there,” says Smith.

But the affiliate clinic in Huntsville offers Cassie and others from North Alabama the ability to be closer to home.

“You know nothing is better than home. When I was in Memphis I pretty much struggled a lot because I was away from home,” says Smith.

“If we weren’t here those families would not be in their homes, with their community, with the support they need. And by being able to come here and let us do their treatment and care for them they are able to be home and have a more normal life,” says Registered Nurse Laura Wiggs.

Now, three years later Cassie is officially done with chemo. The St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Huntsville hosted a “No Mo Chemo” party to celebrate.

“While Cassie looks great today there have been days where she was really not well, and yet at the end of all this she has just triumphed and that’s what all of our kids do regardless of their diagnoses. They are just inspiring,” says Registered Nurse Caroline Webster.

Cassie credits her recovery to St. Jude.

“Especially my nurses, my doctors here at the affiliate now, like amazing. They have helped me so much throughout this journey,” says Smith.

The jersey auction that supports St. Jude’s efforts will take place inside the VBC arena after the Huntsville Havoc game, and you have to be there in person to participate.

You can text HOPE to 61094 to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bring your proof of donation to the information booth at the game for some free St. Jude swag!

