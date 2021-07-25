Huntsville Hamfest returns to VBC next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Radio fans are expected to descend on the Von Braun Center (VBC) next month for the 68th annual Huntsville Hamfest.

The event, labeled “The World’s Friendliest Hamfest,” will be held at the VBC on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntsville Hamfest celebrates all things amateur radio, also known as Ham radio, which involves the use of a radio frequency for non-commercial messages and communication.

This year’s event will features world class education forums, license exams, a young lounge, expanded flea market, and more than 50 commercial vendors.

Huntsville Hamfest, formerly known as North Alabama Hamfest, began in 1954 and alternated between Huntsville, Florence, and Decatur.

In 1980, Hamfest, then a one-day event with an indoor flea market, used the recently opened Von Braun Center and due to its success, the event became synonymous with Huntsville and took on that name as a two-day event with forums, meetings, and plenty of activities for both days.

Tickets can be purchased for the 2021 Hamfest here. Admission is $10 for both days, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online this year to minimize time in line and cash handling. Will-call windows will be set up to streamline the process.

For more information, visit hamfest.org.