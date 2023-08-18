HUNTSVILLE, AL (WHNT) – Huntsville Hamfest will return to the Rocket City on August 19th and 20th. This will be the 69th year of “the world’s friendliest hamfest.”

This year the event will be held at the Von Braun Center South Hall from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm Saturday and 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Sunday.

Similar to previous years, organizers are excited to bring together a great collection of commercial dealers, distributors, flea marketers, forum presenters, exam sessions, and a youth lounge.

Those interested in attending Hamfest can purchase tickets onsite for 15 dollars, and ages 12 and under are free.

For more information and a look at the program for this year’s Huntsville Hamfest click here.