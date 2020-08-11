Huntsville gets grant to build bigger bus station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville is getting a grant to help pay for a new transport station downtown that would accommodate buses, taxis and ride share businesses like Uber and Lyft.

The city said Tuesday it will get a $12.5 million Federal Transportation Administration grant to build a new multimodal transit station downtown.

The new location would be just east of the intersection of Pratt Avenue and Church Street. The location is the old Sherman Concrete plant, just up the street from the existing city bus station on Cleveland Avenue.

The city bought the property as part of the University Drive/Church Street improvement project, which is ongoing.

The new facility will mean more room for waiting areas and amenities like charging stations for electronics, officials said.

“As we look to add more routes and options to our transportation network, we’ll need an expanded facility for our central hub,” city transportation director Tommy Brown said in a news release. “Our population and demand for service is growing and this puts us in a great position for the next 20 years to accommodate ridership and improve our reliability and efficiency.”

The Cleveland Avenue location will get an additional building as part of renovations, which will be used to provide break rooms, locker facilities and more for bus drivers, officials said.

The new Pratt Avenue station is expected to cost about $15.7 million. The Cleveland Avenue renovations are estimated at $3.4 million, according to the city.