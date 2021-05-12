Huntsville gets $1.5 million to help homeless who are at high risk for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is getting a $1.5 million grant to help the homeless community, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Wednesday.

Ivey’s office said the money will allow the city to assist service providers in helping homeless people who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The money will come to the city from a Community Development Block Grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known more commonly as the CARES Act.

The CARES Act funds are being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.