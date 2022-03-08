HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Bishop’s Flowers has been bringing smiles to faces for 27 years. Co-Owner, Jerry Williamson, said in that time he’s seen gas prices change quite a bit. He said, “Over 27 years it’s fluctuated a lot, we’ve seen a lot.”

Today, AAA set Alabama’s average price per gallon at $3.98. That’s up more than 30 cents from last week.

When it comes to how gas prices are impacting his business, which is primarily a delivery business, Williamson said, “It’s really affected us.”

Williamson told News 19, his business typically does 15-20 deliveries in a day. He said he recently had to raise his delivery fee. Although he said, the increase in the fee really just offsets fuel costs.

He said, “Just because we had to, not that we’re really going to make a lot of money off of that. We still lose money off the delivery fee.”

In addition to that, he said his flowers take quite the journey to get to his store. Williamson said, “We go through three groups of shipping or transportation, just to get you a dozen roses.”

Those multiple modes of transportation are also feeling the pinch of higher fuel costs.

While he’s had to make price adjustments, Williamson said, they aren’t pocketing that money.

“I have employees that I have to pay their salaries, so they can feed their families,” he explained.

News 19 also spoke with AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram. We asked what would need to happen to bring gas prices back down.

“The first thing it’s going to take is for the Ukraine situation to get resolved,” he said. “That’s what’s creating the volatility in the crude oil market around the world.”

Ingram also said folks shouldn’t be afraid of gas shortages. He added only a small amount of U.S. oil comes from Russia. He said, if anything, panic buying would be what creates shortages.

When it comes to panic buying, he said, “It’s a ridiculous thing, there’s absolutely no need for that, it causes a lot of problems, it doesn’t solve any.”

While there’s no need to fear gas shortages, Williamson said he’s staying prepared for anything, “I just told my staff today, do not let that van get below half a tank of gas.”