Huntsville florist giving back on Valentine’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Valentine’s Day is just one week away and while many are making plans, one small business owner is spreading the love to some folks she knows could use a pick-me-up.

Florist Anna Lee owns Old Frond Floral Company at Lowe mill. Usually, she’s filling wedding orders, but today, she’s making ‘Lovegrams.’

She’s giving them to residents staying in assisted living; many isolated from seeing loved ones throughout the pandemic.

“My grandfather, he is actually in a nursing assisted living facility and I realized, he hasn’t seen anyone in almost a year now, so that was kind of the driving factor,” Lee said.

The pandemic has also been tough for small business owners, but Lee said including the community has made her vision come to life, asking $15 per Lovegram you’d like to donate.

“It’s kind of hard to give back as a small business right now financially but I was like I can use my skills I can use my time so luckily the community has already donated all of the money towards the flowers and I can just be the hands that create it,” she said.

She posted on social media hoping to receive a few donations, but she received an overwhelming amount of support.

“I was really surprised! My goal was originally 50, but we’re up to 125 now,” she said.

Lee said she hopes the arrangements serve as a pick-me-up for the residents.

“They’re a really vulnerable population so I’m really excited that they have a little joy right now and I can be the hands to do that,” she said.

Lee will take donations until February 11th. Then, on Valentine’s Day, she will take all the orders to Regency Retirement Village.

She plans to partner with another nursing home for her next donation; this time, for all the mothers staying there who may not be able to spend the day with their loved ones.