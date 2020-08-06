Huntsville firefighters rescue kitten from behind dashboard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville fire crews are used to rescuing people from danger, but last weekend they rescued a kitten from behind the dashboard.

Sarah Ruff said they found a tiny black kitten on the side of the road on Sunday. After rescuing the kitten, she put it in the car to take to the shelter but it crawled up behind the glove box.

After searching for it for several hours, Sarah said she and a friend ended up at Huntsville Fire Station 2 on Lee Drive.

Two firemen helped them by taking out the radio to retrieve the kitten.

“They went way beyond their job description to help me save money for a mechanic as well as to help save that little guy,” said Ruff. “I just think they deserve to be mentioned here as real heroes.”

Ruff took the kitten, now named Loki, to the vet where they told her he is about 6 weeks old.



