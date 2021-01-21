Huntsville Fire responds to Ridgecrest Elementary School, students allowed to return to building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a Ridgecrest Elementary School Thursday morning right before school started. They responded to the smell of smoke in the building.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated temporarily. Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools says the fire department investigated and determined there was no fire. At that time, students and staff members were allowed to return to the building.

A statement from the school told parents “Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff members briefly evacuated Ridgecrest Elementary this morning. School leaders contacted the fire department after receiving reports of a smoke smell within the building. The fire department investigated and determined a fire did not occur. Normal operations have resumed at the school.”