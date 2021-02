HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue sent units to a fire at a quadruplex at 1122 Wellman Avenue in the Five Points area of Huntsville.

Four units responded after 4 pm Friday afternoon and are asking that people avoid the area.

According to Dan Wilkerson with Huntsville Fire, the fire has displaced 4 adults and there were no injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.