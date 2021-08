HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Oakdale Circle around 12:30 Sunday morning.

When officials arrived to the scene, HFR Assistant Fire Marshal Rhodes tells News 19 that flames were coming out of the house, but they were able to put out the fire within an hour.

Rhodes says nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.