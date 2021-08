HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville fire engines are on the scene of a structure fire in the area of Hoover Street and Hurst Avenue.

District Fire Chief Mark Clouser said the call came in at 6:19 for a house on fire.

Large clouds of thick, white smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The fire was contained to just one home, with most of the damage being in the bedroom.

Five Huntsville Fire engines responded to the scene.

Thankfully no one was home at the time of the fire.