Huntsville Fire and Rescue starts 2022 hiring campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, Huntsville Fire and Rescue opened up its application process for its 2022 hiring campaign, “Ignite Your Journey.”

Fire and Rescue Chief Mac McFarlen says, “The past couple of years have been tough on everyone,” adding that while the department has stepped up to the challenge, they’re still seeking more help.

While the department is seeking motivated and passionate recruits. Recruiter and driver/engineer, Cory Green says another main priority is diversity in candidates.

Green says he plans to find these individuals through a grassroots approach.

“It’s important that if the community sees different people in ethnicities and demographics like them. People with the same ethnicities and demographics would like to see those types of people come to help them. So I think it’s important that we have strong suits in all aspects of the job,” Green told News 19.

The application process will remain open for six weeks, all information and application can be found here at JoinHFR.com.