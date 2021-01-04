Huntsville family speaks after weekend house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue states structure fires are almost twice as likely to happen during the winter months, and unfortunately family homes account for a portion of those calls. One homeowner led News 19 through her house, which caught fire on New Year’s Day.

As for the cause of the house fire, homeowner Ashley Barnes is still unsure. What she does know is that the fire started on her family’s back patio and quickly spread throughout the house.

She, her husband, and their daughter were inside the house when her husband began to smell something burning. After seeing the flames, they gathered their daughter and pets, and ran outside, leaving all of their belongings inside.

“We’re starting basically from the ground up. We have a 6-year-old daughter who lost basically every single thing she got from Christmas, all the toys she’s had for her whole life,” she said.

After Barnes learned it was safe to go back inside, she came back in search of anything she could salvage. We walked together through the house.

“My daughter lost a tooth 2 days before this happened and my husband told me to look in here for it,” she said,

Seconds after opening a drawer, she found her daughter’s tooth.

“It’s got ash all over it but we found it, so she’ll be able to give it to the tooth fairy now and that’ll mean something to her.”

Barnes said it could be a year before they can move back into their home.

“There’s a lot of water damage on the first floor and the roof is completely gone. All of our clothing is burned, everything. The whole top of the house was basically bedrooms so basically everything we own went with the roof.”

Until then, the family is staying at a hotel. Barnes said the next step is meeting the insurance deductible. A friend helped her set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses, even though Barnes said it’s challenging for her and her husband to ask for help.

“We’re happy to be alive but it’s a lot of shock and not knowing where to start because, obviously, we don’t have anything really except the clothes on our backs, I didn’t even have shoes when I ran out of the house,” Barnes said. “It’s a lot to cope with but every little bit will help.”