Huntsville family advancement center feeling strain from COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The COVID-19 pandemic put some parents out of work and forced many children to temporarily do their schooling virtually. The Village of Promise in Huntsville just so happened to provide services that suddenly became urgent needs when the pandemic hit.

The non-profit is a family advancement center. It helps parents build their parenting skills and even helps them find a career. While assisting parents, Village of Promise also develops an education plan for the children.

“We either provide the resources they need, the educational programming they need or we connect them to other places that provide for those needs,” said Dr. Libby Parker, the Executive Director of Village of Promise.

COVID-19 spiked the need for tutoring and job placement.

“It made me more confident in myself. In my ability to raise my children,” said Rita Macadoo, a parent who worked with Village of Promise before COVID-19.

While Village of Promise has been extra busy, the non-profit has been unable to hold its regular fundraisers. An issue plaguing many non-profits. One such fundraiser is the One Table Thanksgiving event.

One Table is free and feeds several thousand people. Village of Promise makes money from donations around the event and from sponsors. The money is flipped back around to support underprivileged families.

“This year, because of COVID we had to plan more of a virtual event. We are going to have a video, a live feed. We are going to have Thanksgiving together, but it will be a drive-thru (and walk-thru) service,” said Dr. Parker.

One Table will be held on November 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park and at Village of Promise in the Calvary Hill neighborhood.

Village of Promise hopes to feed upwards of 3,000 people to end 2020. They are still looking for sponsors to help feed the community. To contact or learn more about Village of Promise, click here.