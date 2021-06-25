Huntsville expands west of Interstate 65 with land annexation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville is growing and not only in terms of population. A unanimous decision to annex a piece of land in Limestone County at Thursday night’s city council meeting carries some weight with it.

The piece of land sandwiched between Bibb Garrett Road and I-65 is significant because it means for the first time the city has pushed its border west of the interstate.

“We’ve been looking at it for a long time. Two years ago we went south of the river, we’re now in Morgan County. This was sort of a natural progression,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

It is about 30 acres of visible growth. The area is near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and an industrial park home to BOCAR, which is already linked with sewer access. Battle said it makes this new addition a viable one.

“BOCAR is on the east side of 65, this is just on the west side of 65, so we’ve got the infrastructure in place. It’s a great industrial site, so it’ll give us an industrial site to continue to work with industry,” Mayor Battle said.

He added it was important to jump at an economic opportunity as soon as the city learned the land was up for sale.

“The more industrial property you bring into the area, the more money that comes back for your schools, the more jobs you’re able to provide, the better it works out to fund all the things that are necessary in the city of Huntsville,” he said.

Mayor Battle stresses in the long-term this is all about job creation for people all over North Alabama, and when a business does come looking to utilize the land, he wants Huntsville to be ready.