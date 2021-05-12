Huntsville, EMA encourage fuel conservation, say gas is still available

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Leaders with Huntsville City and the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency say they are closely monitoring how the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack is impacting the Huntsville area.

A release from the City of Huntsville says gas can still be found at many stations in the Huntsville area, but they are still asking residents to practice fuel conservation measures until the pipeline is operational.

Colonial Pipeline operators have expressed confidence the pipeline could reopen by the end of the week. The release from the city says officials with Dutch Oil, which delivers fuel to north Alabama, say they have enough fuel to supply the area in the near-term.