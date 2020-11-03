Huntsville elementary students hold mock election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As Huntsville residents headed to the polls Tuesday, some of their kids were also taking part in the political process.

Students at Montview Elementary School took part in their own election – a mock election.

Students learned about the election process and cast their ballots for president. Students who were learning virtually were able to cast absentee ballots, according to Huntsville City Schools.

After the ballots were counted, the winner of the school’s mock election was Joe Biden.