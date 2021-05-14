Huntsville DUI Task Force setting up safety checkpoints

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the weekend.
The D.U.I. Task Force did not release the locations of the checkpoints but ask that those who are stopped be prepared to show their driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration.
According to HPD and the North Alabama Safety Office, there are 57 traffic/accident hotspots in Huntsville and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.
Some Hot Spot Locations include:
- University Drive/Slaughter Road
- Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
- Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
- Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
- Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
- Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
- Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
- Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
- Church Street/Pratt Avenue
- Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
- Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
- University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
- University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
HPD asks that if you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please call 256-722-7100.