Huntsville DUI Task Force setting up safety checkpoints

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the weekend.

The D.U.I. Task Force did not release the locations of the checkpoints but ask that those who are stopped be prepared to show their driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration.

According to HPD and the North Alabama Safety Office, there are 57 traffic/accident hotspots in Huntsville and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.

Some Hot Spot Locations include:

University Drive/Slaughter Road

Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road

Church Street/Pratt Avenue

Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

HPD asks that if you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please call 256-722-7100.