HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several drivers in Huntsville say their cars were damaged on Thursday, August 18th, after driving through an area that is being repaved.

The drivers reached out to News 19 to express their concerns. One driver, who didn’t want to go on camera, said his tires, alignment, and rims were all damaged.

Another driver, Brent Smith, said “I’ve lost my front end alignment and my fog lights went out. Who pays for this?”

Both drivers say it happened on the I-565 exit going towards Memorial Parkway, 231 and 431.

The exit bridge can also be seen from Holmes Avenue.

View of the area from Holmes Avenue in Downtown Huntsville.

Smith explained that the area was left with an unfinished, and sharp edge that protruded several inches above the other section of the road.

At the time, he drove through there were no posted signs alluding to a bump, or telling them to slow down.

“Before you know it, you’re up on this thing and it hits hard, real hard,” he said. “The worst I’ve ever seen it in Huntsville.”

Smith said he was frustrated that whoever was doing the road work left the job unfinished, and was a danger to drivers. “They should’ve stayed no matter how long it took and put that last little bit of asphalt right there so everybody wouldn’t damage their cars,” he said.

Smith said his nephew also drove through the area and reported damage to his tire rims.

Both Smith and the other News 19 viewer who didn’t want to go on camera said the edge was extremely dangerous, especially for cars with low profiles.

News 19 reached out to the City of Huntsville and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for more information on the matter.

A spokesperson with the City of Huntsville confirmed it was an ALDOT project. A spokesperson with ALDOT said it is one of their projects, but that the work is being done by a contractor. They said ALDOT will look into it.

The ALDOT statement went on to say that “during any resurfacing project, there are going to be parts of the road in varying stages of build-up, so motorists should reduce speed accordingly in construction zones.”

ALDOT did not immediately respond to News 19’s request for more information on who the contractor is, or who could potentially be responsible for paying for damages.

The area after being patched with asphalt.

When Brent Smith showed News 19 the scene on Friday morning, the area had already been patched over with asphalt. The patch provided a much smoother transition for drivers.

Shortly after News 19 finished an interview with Smith, a pickup truck appeared, and workers were seen adding a “Bump” caution sign.