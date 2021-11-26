Huntsville doctor shares what Omicron variant could mean for North Alabamians

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Current research shows the Omicron variant has far more mutations than we’ve ever seen.

But UAB School of Medicine -Huntsville Regional Dean, Dr. Roger Smalligan, said it’s too early to predict just how the variant could impact Alabama.

“As far as I can tell from reading, there have not been any cases detected yet in the United States,” he said. “But having seen what the Delta virus did you know, it started in India and then spread rapidly around the world. So there is a concern.”

Dr. Smalligan, who is also a practicing physician in Huntsville, said the omicron variant is said to be highly transmissible, even more so than the delta variant.

“Now the delta variant, as I understand it had two mutations that affected the spike protein,” he said. “But this one apparently has 10. It has 10 mutations that are related to the actions related to the binding portion of the spike protein.”

Many counties in North Alabama are less than 50 percent fully vaccinated. South African scientists say the variant is being found mostly in unvaccinated populations.

Still one of the biggest concerns, as with other variants, he said, is how well the current vaccine works against it. But Dr. Smalligan said again, it’s too early to tell.

So for now, he encourages starting back at square one with mitigation efforts.

“I think the same measures that help us stay safe, that helped us stay safe before we had any vaccine available. You know, it was the masking it was the social distancing. It was being careful as far as trying not to congregate, trying to separate those things should be equally effective for preventing this virus and its spread.”

In the event the current protections need improvements, Dr. Smalligan said he’s confident those adjustments can be made quickly and efficiently.

“The good news is that now that we have the technology to make new vaccines quickly, and to test them quickly and get them to market safely with this mRNA technology,” he said. “I believe that we could see a new vaccine rolled out if that were necessary, it may not be necessary with even with 10 mutations.”