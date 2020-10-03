Huntsville District 5 candidates on the issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council District 5 race will be decided in a runoff election Tuesday.

Three-term incumbent Will Culver is facing John Meredith, who also challenged Culver in 2016. News 19 gave both candidates a shortlist of questions Thursday and asked for a reply. Questions covered the choice for voters, the community’s relationship with the police department, plans for the district, and we asked what might surprise voters about each candidate.

Culver’s answers are below. If Meredith provides a response, this post will be updated with those answers.

Why are you running for the Huntsville City Council and why are you a better choice for voters than your opponent?

I am running for Huntsville City Council to see several projects that I have started through to fruition. A few of those projects include Mid City, Martin & Co road projects, Research Boulevard with the bridge that goes across to Bridge Street pedestrian bridge and the garage that I will be putting into Providence in a private joint venture.

There has been much discussion in recent months regarding the Huntsville Police Department. What is your view of the department? Are there any changes you’d like to see implemented?

I am better qualified than my opponent because public service work is what I have done all of my life, from having worked for 10 years as a police officer, to 17 subsequent years as Chief magistrate and chief probation officer handling thousands of cases and numerous complaints, having served as an Adjunct professor at Alabama A&M University and Director of Criminal Justice at Calhoun Community College. I am Huntsville – Unlike my opponent whom has worked as a Republican lobbyist for 20 years in Washington D.C.. He has moved back to Huntsville and has yet to solidify any policy or social project in this community during his short tenure. With the challenges that we have economically, health-wise with the pandemic and race relations I am the trusted one that our community can count on.

The Huntsville Police Department as a whole is a great Department. There are changes that need to be made and those changes are being made (for example revisiting and revising police policies and procedures). The chief has created a panel that will review all of his policies. Of course, race relations and sensitivity training is a must for any progressive police department in this century. We must work collectively as a municipality and as a community with our local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to bridge that gap. People are talking, protesting and making their voices heard because we are listening to every word they say and I know unequivocally that we will be able to reach some kind of amicable agreement and understanding.

What do you see as pressing needs in District 5? What will you do in office to address those needs?

The pressing need in District 5 right now is infrastructure. All of our roadways are at a gridlock. If someone is going east in Huntsville in the mornings or west into Huntsville in the evenings they will experience this issue of which I am working to improve. One of the things that I have been working on in conjunction with my colleagues on the council and the mayor has been infrastructure improvement. While widening Zierdt Road, which will be finished in the fall of 2021, along with Martin Road, which will be widened and finished in the fall of 2021, I am widening Research Boulevard to 6 lanes to accommodate the traffic that ends with egress has to Redstone Arsenal through Gate 9 and cummings Research Park. Also in my plan is the strategy to widen Highway 72/University Drive to six-lanes from Providence all the way to County Line Road. Our roadway capital Improvement plan is to widen Old Monrovia from the roundabout all the way up to Old Railroad Bed to four lanes.

Recreational activities are a major issue; Consequently, I will be putting in a Greenway along Zierdt Road. I hope to connect Providence Greenway to Indian Creek Greenway which will eventually connect to Zierdt Road Greenway. We are anticipating on building a recreational facility on Capshaw Road while looking to expand General Dallas Fannin Park off of Old Jim Williams Road. I am also moving a fire station at West building to a new facility and looking for a police substation or a precinct that would truly be representative and of service to the west.

What do you want voters to know about you that they may not already know?

What I would like for the voters in District 5 to know about me is that I am a family man. I fathered four children and I have three living. I have a son-in-law and an amazing grandson that is five years old and he loves his Pa Pa. I am a great chef, a pretty good singer and dancer and I enjoy my family and friends. I love this community that I serve. I truly HEART Huntsville.

Finally, anything you’d like to say about your candidacy and this moment in our city’s history?

This has been a very unprecedented electorate process with all of the social distancing in sanitizing and separating while no hand shaking is the new normal. It is truly amazing though the people whom I thought would help me and support me this time around seemingly did not. And Those whom I didn’t think would help me came out of the woodworks to help me. This is a testament to Huntsville and to the work that we have accomplished together as District 5 and Huntsville. Anyone who knows me knows that I am truly a public servant as evidenced by my history that I have articulated in one of the previous questions. I could live anywhere that I want to live within reason and I have chosen Huntsville to be my home. Unlike my opponent I didn’t serve as a republican lobbyist in Washington DC for 20 years and then move back to Huntsville to try and convince people to vote for me when he hasn’t contributed anything in Huntsville. From my perspective, it is very simple: people should go with what they know. This is not the time to change leadership when we have so many challenges economically, academically and from a health perspective. Keep strong leadership in District 5. Remember on October 6th to go out and vote. Where there’s a will there’s a way and I’m Will Culver and I’m asking for your vote.