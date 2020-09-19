Huntsville disaster relief group prepared to do some heavy lifting down in Gulf

The sign on Souvenir City is damaged from Hurricane Sally on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Sally left some people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters until they could be rescued by teams in boats and high-water vehicles. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — A team of disaster relief volunteers is headed down to the Gulf, swapping out traditional supplies, like food and clothing, for heavy equipment.

Non-profit, Prepare and Respond (PAR) departed Friday afternoon for the city of Foley, which was devastated by Hurricane Sally.

The group left in a caravan carrying a Bobcat, aerial lift, and a trailer full of everything from generators to chainsaws, ropes and harnesses, and ladders.

