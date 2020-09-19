Huntsville disaster relief group prepared to do some heavy lifting down in Gulf

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — A team of disaster relief volunteers is headed down to the Gulf, swapping out traditional supplies, like food and clothing, for heavy equipment.
Non-profit, Prepare and Respond (PAR) departed Friday afternoon for the city of Foley, which was devastated by Hurricane Sally.
The group left in a caravan carrying a Bobcat, aerial lift, and a trailer full of everything from generators to chainsaws, ropes and harnesses, and ladders.
