HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The last public meeting of the Huntsville Desegregation Advisory Committee will take place March 23.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee High School auditorium.

The committee plans to report on the progress of the district’s desegregation consent order and then open up the meeting as a forum for questions, concerns and community feedback.

People who are unable to attend can also contact the committee through its website or email at hsvdac@gmail.com.