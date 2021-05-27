Huntsville dermatologist speaks out ahead of “Don’t Fry Day”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention is putting out awareness for sun safety in the days leading up to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

It’s called Don’t Fry Day and it takes place on the Friday before Memorial Day. It’s a day meant to raise awareness on the importance of skin protection not only for adults but also children during these summer months.

Local dermatologists are letting their patients know about why they shouldn’t fry their skin.

Dr. Kathleen Hesterman has a dermatology practice in Huntsville. She also has three kids of her own. She said staying inside is not an option with her boys so she does a number of things to keep them safe from using rash guards to sunglasses and hats, and of course daily sunscreen.

“Sun protection is so important because sunburns contribute directly to skin cancers later on in life so that is why I have patients every day tell me they wish they knew more about this when they were younger,” Dr. Hesterman said.

Dr. Hesterman said to re-apply sunscreen every two hours, and knowing which sunscreen to pick is just as important. She recommends broad-spectrum SPF-30 or higher.