Huntsville dedicates new forest in Aldridge Creek Greenway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville dedicated a new forest in the Aldridge Creek Greenway Wednesday to a young man who lost his life to ALS.

The Eric S. Obermann Forest was dedicated in Obermann’s memory. He was a 2000 graduate of Grissom High School and a sophomore at the Georgia Institute of Technology when he was diagnosed with ALS. He passed away in 2010.

The Eric S. Obermann Foundation donated $28,000 to install the forest.

“This forest is really a living lasting tribute to our son,” said Eric’s father, Stuart Obermann. “We love the outdoors, Eric loved the outdoors and nature, in particular being out in the forests. This is something we plan to enjoy for many, many years to come.”

There are about 270 trees and shrubs planted in the forest that will eventually grow to shade more than half a mile on the greenway.