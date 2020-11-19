Huntsville company offering marketing grants for women-owned businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman-owned engineering company is sponsoring marketing grants for women-owned retail businesses in downtown Huntsville.

Canvas, Inc. is sponsoring five $500 marketing grants for women-owned soft goods retail businesses that are located in the downtown area, according to Downtown Huntsville Inc.

“These days, more than ever, our local retail innovators need our business and patronage through the holiday shopping season,” Downtown Huntsville Inc. President and CEO Chad Emerson said in a statement.

The grants can only be used for external marketing purposes, according to Downtown Huntsville Inc.

Business owners interested in the grants can apply at this link. Applications are due by Dec. 3. Winners will be notified Dec. 8.