Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo returns to the VBC with social distancing in mind

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The fifth annual Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo is happening this weekend!

The event will take place July 18-19, 2020 in the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Alabama’s largest celebration of all things Geek will have special guests, vendors, cosplay, panels, workshops, contests, and a Kids Con.

Event organizers said they are doing everything they can to keep everyone as safe as possible by adhering to all guidelines set by the state as well as additional guidelines from the VBC.

Safety Regulations

Masks are mandatory

If you are not well or have been sick please do not come. If you can’t live without a certain autograph from someone please contact them and they will make it happen.

Hand sanitizer stations will be throughout the building

The aisles will be larger than normal to allow plenty of room for people to walk around but do not stop in the aisles to talk. Please find a spot away from everyone to socialize with friends

Social distance as best as you can. There will be over 100,000 square feet of space so space yourselves out as best you can.

Please be patient, with everyone.

For the first time, the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo costume contest will be virtual. Everyone who wants to participate in the costume contest but may not have felt comfortable attending in person can now do so safely and remotely.

Due to the pandemic, some of the guests canceled. Organizers lowered ticket prices in response. Single day tickets are now $20 and weekend passes are just $30. If you had purchased a photo op for a canceled guest it will be refunded to you.

If you already purchased but no longer wish to use it for any reason, just hang onto it and you can use it at the 2021 Expo which will be a three day show April 9-11.