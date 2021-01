HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School System announced an issue Wednesday that is causing students to not be able to log in to their district-issued devices.

The HCS says the IT Team is aware and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The school says that although students are unable to log in to their district-issued devices, students may access HCS platforms using personal devices.

HCS says they will inform families of any updates and when the issue has been resolved.