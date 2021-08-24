Huntsville City Schools updates staff COVID-19 leave policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School Board unanimously authorized the superintendent to update its staff leave policy when it comes to COVID-19.

The updated policy gives all full-time employees an additional 10-days of leave to use for COVID-19 related exposure.

All employees can use the extra 10 days:

If they test positive and are symptomatic, or are a presumed positive due to showing symptoms

If they live with someone (spouse or child) who tests positive and are symptomatic, or are a presumed positive due to showing symptoms

If any of the above scenarios are true, and the employee can work remotely, then they would work from home.

Employees who cannot work remotely (custodians, lunch staff) can also use the 10 days:

If they test positive and are asymptomatic

If they are a close contact to someone who tested positive

If they live with someone who is an asymptomatic positive or a close contact

Superintendent Christie Finley hopes to have the procedures formalized by the end of the week, and it would be retroactive to the start of the week of August 22.

The new policy is set to expire on December 31.