Huntsville City Schools traditional learning students back in class full-time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Traditional learning students in Huntsville City Schools are back in class five days a week as the school system kicks off its second semester of learning.

This after the school district started the year remotely on August 17.

“We did so out of an abundance of caution and we remained in remote learning for roughly a month,” says Craig Williams.

After roughly a month of virtual learning, the school district made the decision to phase students back into the classroom starting on September 14.

“We used the cohort model. We had two cohorts here in the district. Cohort A and cohort B and there we used the staggered schedule with cohort A attending school at the beginning of the week and cohort B attending school at the end of the week and we would alternate that middle day on Wednesdays between the two cohorts,” says Williams.

On October 1, the district announced that students enrolled in traditional learning would return to class five days a week starting on Monday October 26.

“I think we’re all excited for a sense of normalcy in the sense of having students back in the building five days a week, much how we are used to,” says Williams.

The school district says they are going to continue being cautious and mindful of the current public health situation while evolving in the age of educating during a global pandemic.

