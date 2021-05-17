Huntsville City Schools teacher named finalist for state Teacher of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Out of a pool of nearly 140 teaches, a Huntsville City Schools educator has been announced as a finalist for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.

Kierstan Bell teaches 8th graders at Hampton Cove Middle School, and this is her 8th year with HCS.

Bell first won Hampton Cove Middle School’s Teacher of the Year, then Teacher of the Year for the entire district. If she were to win State’s Teacher of the Year, she would then automatically be nominated for National Teacher of the Year.

Bell just says she’s honored to have made it this far, especially after such a trying school year.

“Teaching is hard profession no matter what but this year with COVID and starting virtual and our own challenges within Huntsville City School this year, this has been a really long year but it is validation that our hard work is paying off,” Bell said.

There are 16 finalists up for the state title. Bell is one of four teachers in the Tennessee Valley up for the prestigious award. The winner will be announced in August.