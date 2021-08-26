Huntsville City Schools reports 251 cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More than 250 students and staff members at Huntsville City Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school system’s weekly update, 251 cases were reported with 27 cases at Huntsville Junior High School, alone. Mountain Gap Middle School followed with 20 positive cases, while Williams Middle School and Highlands Elementary School had 18 each.
Students within the school system are required to wear masks or face coverings inside HCS facilities and on buses. Parents, guardians, and visitors to HCS facilities are also required to wear masks when entering any HCS campus.
For the school system’s full weekly report, click here.