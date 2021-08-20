Huntsville City Schools reports 183 cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) are reporting almost 200 cases of COVID-19 after only two weeks of in-person classes.

In their first update of the 2021-22 school year, HCS reports 183 cases of the coronavirus.

Within the school system, Huntsville Jr. High School led with 20 reported cases, followed by Huntsville High 18 and both Highlands Elementary and Dawson Elementary having 13 each. Williams Middle School reported 11 COVID-19 cases. All other schools reported 10 or less cases each.

Students within the school system are required to wear masks or face coverings inside HCS facilities and on buses. Parents, guardians, and visitors to HCS facilities are also required to wear masks when entering any HCS campus.

