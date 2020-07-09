Huntsville City Schools previews school year plan ahead of school board meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the first day of school for Huntsville City Schools students just weeks away, some parents are concerned about sending their kids back in the middle of a global pandemic.

A representative with the school system said they are going to lay everything out Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Huntsville City school board are planning to address the plan for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

“We’re going to be presenting our district’s reset plan for the upcoming school year, and we’re being very intentional in calling it our district reset plan,” explained Craig Williams, spokesperson for the school district.

He said the district has a 112-page comprehensive plan about how teaching and learning will work this upcoming year.

School board representatives are planning to go in depth about a number of crucial topics that people want answers to ahead of the first day of school August 17.

“Things such as social distancing, such as the wellness and safety protocols in terms of maintaining and ensuring that safe and healthy learning environment,” Williams added.

HCS teachers are going through training for both in-person and virtual teaching and learning. Both are options for all students, including those at magnet schools, K-12.

“We’re going to be presenting them with the traditional face to face option as well as the huntsville virtual academy and the fully online option,” Williams explained. “It’s important to note that within that traditional option, students and teachers will be engaging in learning face to face.”

However, Williams said if conditions warrant, the district is prepared to implement a staggered schedule.

“Meaning we may have a days be days where students are coming in person part of the week and then doing instruction online, the remainder of the week,” he explained.

The district spokesperson also said they will be prepared to transition to remote learning entirely if necessary.